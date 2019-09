Cope

The Skyscape Candle features the Skyscape colorway from Cope’s Speckle Collection. Inspired by the seascapes of New England where the Cope founders spent their childhood, the Speckle Collection explores the qualities of salt, sand, and sky. The collection was handcrafted using a free-form splatter technique that celebrates the many minute particles that intermingle and rearrange at the ocean's edge, shaping the shifting landscape of the coast.