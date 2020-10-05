Skyn Iceland

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 Count

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

When you're run down and stressed out, the delicate skin under your eyes really takes a beating, resulting in puffiness and premature wrinkling. In just ten minutes, this cooling transdermal gel patch infuses the eye area with Icelandic glacial waters and concentrated doses of firming ingredients to de-puff, tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Peptides and botanicals improve blood flow and reduce puffiness while advanced antioxidants help prevent future damage. The patch, a cutting-edge delivery system, is easy to both apply and remove and is non-irritating. Hydrolyzed elastin helps restore tone and firmness to under-eye area Acetyl hex peptide helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by calming muscles under the skin Ginkgo balboa leaf extract relaxes blood vessels to improve blood flow and help reduce puffiness Coenzyme Q10, a powerful antioxidant, fights free radicals which lead to premature .