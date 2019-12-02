Skyn Iceland

Skyn Iceland Face Lift In A Bag Set

$22.00 $15.60

Buy Now Review It

Face-Lift in-a-Bag contains everything you need to launch a full scale attack on fine lines and wrinkles. From forehead furrows and crow's feet to deep creases and smile lines, it is designed to mimic the most sought-after injectables. Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels flood skin with a concentrated dose of line-plumping, skin-smoothing, face-lifting ingredients, visibly filling in lines for up to 24 hours. Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels work intensively to help firm, de-puff and minimize dark circles in the under-eye area. How to use remove backing and apply gel side to forehead, around the mouth or under-eye area for 10 minutes. After treatment, gently peel away patch and dispose of. Use once a week or whenever you need a quick fix.