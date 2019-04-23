Skylight

Skylight Frame: 10 Inch Wifi Digital Picture Frame, Email Photos From Anywhere, Touch Screen Display

Join tens of thousands of families who use Skylight Frame to be closer with their loved ones! It's been called "genius" and a "perfect gift" by outlets like The Today Show, Wired, Glamour, and more.Skylight Frame is a beautiful, touch-screen Wi-Fi connected photo frame you can update by email from anywhere. Each Skylight Frame gets its own email address, and you and your loved ones can send photos directly to your Skylight Frame from anywhere in the world -- and they appear in seconds! Skylight Frame has a gorgeous, 10'' color touch screen that displays your photos with extraordinary clarity, color, and brilliance. The 10 inch Skylight Frame is the perfect size for a medium or large room, such as a bedroom or living room. It is a striking gift that will make an impression the moment your loved one turns it on!Skylight Frame is effortless to use. It sets up in under a minute, and from there all you have to do is sit back and wait for photos to arrive. You can use the touch screen to swipe through photos, delete photos, pause on a favorite photo, or even say "Thank You" to the person who sent a photo you loved.Storage capacity: 8,000+ photosWarranty: 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed -- or your money back