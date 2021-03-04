UO

Skylar Ribbed Button-front Cropped Sweater

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 59180901; Color Code: 070 Fitted ribbed-knit sweater from Urban Outfitters. Long sleeve silhouette offers a cropped hem and button-down closure at the front. Topped with a pointed collar at the v-neckline. Only at UO. Content + Care - 100% Rayon - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 21” - Length: 16.5”