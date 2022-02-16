BDG

Skylar High-waisted Baggy Jean – Deconstructed

$99.00 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64675184; Color Code: 001 Our favorite wear-every-day baggy jeans, with a loose, wide leg and high-waisted silhouette. Made from BDG’s rigid denim for a vintage feel. 5-pocket styling with a zip fly. UO exclusive. Features - Our go-to baggy jeans, with a loose, wide leg - Crafted from rigid denim that will soften more and more over time - Our favorite high rise that sits at your natural waist - Full length that hits below the ankle Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - High rise - Wide leg - Full length - Model is wearing size 27 - Measurements taken from size 27 - Waist: 29” - Rise: 13” - Inseam: 28” - Leg opening: 18.5”