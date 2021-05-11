Ética

Skylar Distressed Raw Hem Shorts

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Tears and fraying add to the cool tomboy vibe of these slouchy longline cutoffs. Sizing: 24=00, 25=0, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=10, 31=10-12, 32=12 - Zip fly with button closure - Five-pocket style - Whiskering at thighs - Distressed - Approx. 5" inseam - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 64% cotton, 36% Tencel® lyocell Care Machine wash