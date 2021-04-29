Lulus

Skye Lilac Satin High Heel Sandals

$38.00

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Say hello to the Lulus Skye Lilac Satin High Heel Sandals, a perfect combination of posh meets sophistication! These chic sandals feature a smooth satin footbed that shapes a trendy, square toe upper and wide toe strap. A sturdy, contrasting tan outer sole tops a clear spherical heel that adds a touch of va-va-voom! 2.25" sculpted sphere heel. Cushioned insole. Felted rubber sole has nonskid markings. Man made materials. Imported. Style 1402336