Urban Outfitters

Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter

$219.00 $189.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Were crushing on this luxe velvet comforter in rich, depth-changing tones with pinwheel stitching that's vintage-inspired. Backed with soft contrast cotton, cleaning its as easy as throwing in the machine to wash! Only available right here at Urban Outfitters.