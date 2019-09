Playful Promises

Sky Quarter Cup Lace Harness Bra Curve

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Playful Promises

Feel dreamy in the Sky set! Sky-blue satin is encased with black fan-lace applique, peeking over the quarter-cups and band. An adjustable black elastic harness acts as a choker and goes around the ribcage. The shoulder straps are adjustable, and the bra features a hook and eye closure at the back. The curve bra features stronger mesh on the band and thicker straps for support.