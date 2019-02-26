Back Beat Rags

The crop you'll be wearing all the time. Inspired by vintage shrunken tees, this is an easy fitting, crew neck crop that lands just at your belly button making it your go-to shirt to pair with high waisted bottoms. We made a couple of changes from our original version- the fit is now a bit looser making it true to size and the fabric into Hemp and Organic cotton fabric. Fit: Very Slim Fit. For a looser fit, size up. Material: 7oz 60% Hemp 40% Organic Cotton Care Instructions: Machine wash inside out in delicate settings and lay flat to dry -OR- Hand wash gently in cold and lay flat to dry. Do not bleach. Measurements taken from a Size Small. Bust: 34″ Length: 18″ Model is wearing a size XSmall Model's Statistics: Height 5′7″ | Size: S | Bust: 32“ | Waist: 25“ | Hips: 34″ Got more questions about fit and sizing? Email us at heythere@backbeatrags.com Hemp is pretty much a wonder crop. Coming from the Cannabis Sativa plant (Hemp has no THC, tho) it is one of the strongest natural fibers around. Hemp is 4x more durable than cotton and it gets better and softer the more it gets washed. It has anti-bacterial properties and is insulative so you'll feel fresh and cool when it's hot and warm when it's cold. It also uses less water and land while producing way more fibers than cotton. It requires no pesticide and will not deplete soil of all water and nutrients. Hemp is dope. (you just can't smoke it) Don't forget! Free shipping on domestic orders over $120. Free returns always.