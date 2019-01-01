Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
WWAKE
Sky 14-karat Gold Opal Earring
$895.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Hook fastening for pierced ears NET-A-PORTER.COM is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council
Need a few alternatives?
Kyleigh Kühn
I See Earrings
$240.00
from
Kyleigh Kühn
BUY
Tuleste
Small Rabbit 2" Fur Pom Pom Earrings
$250.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Marni
Square Circle Earrings
$360.00
$180.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Beck Jewels
Paradisco Aqua Earrings
$220.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from WWAKE
WWAKE
Nestled Rose Cut Diamond Ring
$1260.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
WWAKE
Nestled Moonstone & Sapphire Ring
$528.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
WWAKE
Sapphire Crossover Ring
$3493.00
from
Catbird
BUY
WWAKE
Large Vertical Emerald Cut Monolith Ring
$9915.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted