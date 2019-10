Meri Meri

Skull Plates

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

Meri Meri Die Cut Skull Plate 45-2962, Set of 12 The perfect plates to add that special touch to your Halloween party. A spooky plate for a special Halloween celebration, with a scary skull, cut-out design. Pack contains 12 party plates. Plate size: 8 x 10 inches.