This midi skirt is pleated at the front and has a belted overlap design to balance the A-line silhouette. A vintage-inspired piece that you can wear from the office to off-duty, wear yours with a blouse to work or a cropped tee and mules for a more casual take. Model is 5'6" and is wearing a size 4. | Measurements: 31.5" bust, 24" waist and 34.5" hips. CARE AND DETAILS