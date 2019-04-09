The Rodarte X Universal Standard Skirt is a sophisticated stand-out staple that’s elegant and beautiful. Featuring an invisible side zip with sheer chiffon insets that create volume and move as you do, this skirt also includes a removable sash belt that can cinch the waist. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a casual tee or an elevated blouse. Made from a luxe stretch georgette fabric with sheer chiffon ruffles, this piece is lined up to the ruffle to eliminate any unwanted transparency.
Fit: Loose, view the product size guide
6'0" wearing XS_10-12