DEGOL

Skipping Rope With Ball Bearings

$9.99 $7.99

Smooth and Fast: the ball bearing system avoids the twisting, winding or bending like other fitness ropes, it ensures stable and relaxed rotation, as our skipping rope can bear heavy load, which brings your a perfect exercise of skipping rope, also provides the best fluency for elite fitness professionals. Sports Fitness: our exercise skipping rope can shape your cardio endurance, stamina and speed, while improving the muscle tension of your whole body. A great choice for boxing, MMA and cross training. PVC Embedded Wire Rope: the braided steel wire rope is coated with PVC, which features durable and smooth, ensures the maximum service life and avoids cracking or breaking. Maximum Comfort: the gym skipping rope constructed with light weight ergonomic handles coated with 6 inch soft EVA memory foam grips for extra comfortable and strong grip, so that you can You can take full advantage for doing exercise. Adjustable Length: design with 9 feet long of the rope, it can be adjusted quickly according to your height. Suitable for adults and children. Features: PVC coated braided steel cables. It can be used for adults and children. Adjustable 9 inches of the cable length. Suitable for boxing, MMA, aerobics and fitness training. The rope can be adjusted the length you want according to your height. It can burn calories and fat while exercising your muscles during jumping. Lightweight, durable and comfortable handle makes it easy to grasp and carry. Dual ball bearing system and slight cable can pass through the air quickly, thus increasing the speed. Specification: Fitness Ropes Color: black. Jump Rope Handle Length: 6 inch. Fitness Speed Rope Length: 9 feet. Note: 1. Please start slowly in avoid of injured accidentally by fast speed. 2. Please choose an open area for jump rope and be care if someone stay near you.