DEGOL

Skipping Rope Tangle-free With Ball Bearings

$7.99

Features: PVC coated braided steel cables. It can be used for adults and children. Adjustable 9 inches of the cable length. Suitable for boxing, MMA, aerobics and fitness training. The rope can be adjusted the length you want according to your height. It can burn calories and fat while exercising your muscles during jumping. Lightweight, durable and comfortable handle makes it easy to grasp and carry. Dual ball bearing system and slight cable can pass through the air quickly, thus increasing the speed. Specification: Fitness Ropes Color: black. Jump Rope Handle Length: 6 inch. Fitness Speed Rope Length: 9 feet. Note: 1. Please start slowly in avoid of injured accidentally by fast speed. 2. Please choose an open area for jump rope and be care if someone stay near you. Warranty Service If there is any issues with our boxing rope or service for any reason, do not hesitate to contact us, what we can give you a new replacement or issue you a full refund as you want. We value customer satisfaction above all else.