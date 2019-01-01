Eva NYC

After one use, Clinical trials confirm: Immediate improvement in damaged hair; 7 days of shiny, glowing hair; 9 days of hydrated hair. Innovative in concept and design, the Eva NYC Skip the Spa Thermal Hair Wrap is saturated with 38 active plant oils and extracts, amino acids, antioxidants and royal jelly for unparalleled moisture, nutrition and repair. Self-heating upon application, revolutionary thermal technology opens the hair cuticle, allowing the active ingredients to penetrate deep into hair's cortex for ultimate nourishment and dramatic repair. Utilizing three different patents; in antioxidant formulation, in moisture loss reduction through phyto-oligio and in a specialized scalp calming complex, this power-packed mask delivers multiple benefits. Free of sulfates, sodium chloride and artificial colors. Safe for Keratin, Brazilian and color-treated hair.