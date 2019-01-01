Skintimate

Skintherapy Moisturizing Shave Gel

$3.49

Details Quick view Contains antioxidant Vitamin E Helps replenish tight, dry & flaky skin Provides unbeatable razor protection Lotionized with Vitamin E Skintimate® Skin Therapy Lotionized Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel combines a unique moisture-rich lotionized gel with Lanolin, Olive butter and antioxidant Vitamin E to help replenish tight, dry and flaky skin's natural moisture and provide unbeatable razor protection for a close, comfortable shave and healthy feeling, smooth skin. Contains no CFC's or other substances which deplete the ozone layer. 1-800-558-5252 Made in USA Wet area to be shaved. Dispense onto fingers, or directly on the area to be shaved. Gently rub over skin to produce a rich, luxurious lather. Shave. Rinse off skin after shaving. ©Energizer Personal Care, LLC Warnings Contents under pressure. Do not puncture or incinerate. Do not store at temperature above 120°F as container may burst. Avoid extreme cold. Do not immerse in water. Avoid prolonged exposure to water. Discard can upon rusting. Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children. Ingredients Water, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Isopentane, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil Glyceride, Sorbitol, Isobutane, PVP, Lanolin Alcohol, Fragrance, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, PEG 90M, Red 40 Lake (CI 16035) Shipping This product can be shipped to a Walgreens store for FREE This product cannot be shipped to the following state(s): AK AS GU HI MP PR VI Shipping Weight (in lbs): 0.67 Product in inches (LxWxH): 2.1x 2.1x 7.1 Item Code: 443812 UPC: 84105800562