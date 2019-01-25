Amazon

Skinnygirl Solutions: Your Straight-up Guide To Home, Health, Family, Career, Style, And Sex

$16.00 $11.99

Buy Now Review It

Bethenny Frankel, four-time New York Times bestselling author, on-the-go working mom, self-made businesswoman, and daytime’-s newest talk show host, shares her Skinnygirl guide to life: simple ideas, extraordinary results.YOUR GUIDE TO HAVING IT ALL WITHOUT GE TTING OVERWHELMED In Skinnygirl Solutions, New York Times bestselling author Bethenny Frankel offers her best tips on home, health, family, career, style, and, of course, sex. Her no-nonsense advice extends beyond the first adult steps and well into real relationships, established careers, and mommyhood. Skinnygirl Solutions offers many practical tips on how to lead a well-balanced life, including: •- Living Naturally Thin •- Making fresh, healthy food for the table and on the go •- Organizing your kitchen, your closet, and even your bathroom •- Finding great fashion without breaking the bank •- Beauty care essentials •- Creating a home that’-s a haven •- Effortless entertaining •- Career planning •- Entrepreneurial advice