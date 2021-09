H&M

Skinny Fit Pants With Stretch

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Ankle-length pants in a woven stretch viscose blend. High waist and waistband with concealed elastic at sides. Mock front pockets with concealed zipper. Narrow legs with panels. Fit Slim fit Composition Viscose 65%, Polyamide 30%, Elastane 5% Art. No. 0931794001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large