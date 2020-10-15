bareMinerals

Skinlongevity Green Tea Herbal Eye Mask

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Awaken tired eyes. bareMinerals limited-edition vegan undereye masks nourish and visibly depuff the delicate eye area, giving skin an instant refresh. Infused with revitalizing Green Tea Extract to energize tired eyes and soothing Willow Herb Extract to calm and hydrate, these eye masks can be refrigerated for an added cooling effect.Full of skin-refreshing herbs. Free of puffiness.