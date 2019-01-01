Neutrogena

Skinclearing Liquid Makeup

$14.59

Buy Now Review It

At Neutrogena

Benefits Natural coverage for clearing breakouts. Meet the first and only liquid foundation formulated with MicroClear® Technology, scientifically shown to dissolve oil and help boost delivery of salicylic acid to the source of breakouts, for fast results. Its natural-looking coverage is great for use on oily, combination and even sensitive skin and won’t clog pores. So it not only treats blemishes, it helps prevent emerging breakouts, control shine and provides natural coverage with a breathable feel. Now available in 14 beautifully matched shades designed to work across many skin tones. how to use Cleanse the skin thoroughly before applying medication. Cover the entire affected area with a thin layer 1 to 3 times daily. Because excessive drying of the skin may occur, start with one application daily, then gradually increase to 2 or 3 times daily if needed or as directed by a doctor. If bothersome dryness or peeling occurs, reduce application to every other day. Application Tip For a flawless look, dab makeup lightly onto face, then blend using gentle strokes in an upward and outward motion. Make sure to blend along your jawline for an overall even appearance.