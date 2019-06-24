SkinCeuticals

Skinceuticals Ultra Facial Uv Defense Spf 50 30ml

£37.00

Shield the complexion from harmful sun damage with the Ultra Facial UV Defense SPF 50 from world-renowned leader in advanced science-based skincare, SkinCeuticals; a high UVA/UVB broad-spectrum SPF 50 face moisturiser. Formulated with state-of-the-art UV filters, the lightweight and easily absorbed hydrating sunscreen helps to prevent UV induced collagen breakdown, UV induced hyperpigmentation and other signs of premature ageing caused by harsh rays.