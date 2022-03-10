SkinCeuticals

Skinceuticals Silymarin Cf 30ml

For too long, those with oily or combination skin have avoided antioxidant serums, concerned that they'll cause breakouts - but SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF is an oil-free antioxidant serum that also helps to reduce skin oiliness. SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF has also been clinically proven to reduce oil-oxidation, which growing research suggests contributes to the formation of blemishes, and has a skin refining effect. This, combined with its suitability for oily and combination skin, makes SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF the ideal option for blemish-prone skin seeking protection against environmental aggressors. What are the benefits of SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF? A high-strength Vitamin C antioxidant serum. Combats skin concerns around aging and blemishes concurrently. Oil-free formulation. Provides high-strength antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors. Improves skin clarity, radiance, and uneven skin tone. Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines. Clinically demonstrated to reduce oil oxidation by up to 76%. Suits those with oily to combination skin. Formulated with an acidic pH within the 2.0-3.5 pH range established by the Duke Antioxidant patent. What are the key ingredients in SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF? 15% L-ascorbic Acid - a form of Vitamin C that's highly potent and pure, to neutralise free radicals and provide visible anti-aging benefits. 0.5% Silymarin - a derivative of milk thistle to help prevent oil oxidation while also providing antioxidant protection. 0.5% Ferulic Acid - a plant-based antioxidant that enhances the antioxidant benefits and stability of Vitamin C while acting as a free-radical neutraliser in its own right. 0.5% Salicylic Acid - a BHA which exfoliates deep within the walls of pores to refine them, clear away excess oil, and help to reduce the formation of blemishes. Who is SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF best suited to? Best suited to those with oily to combination skin, especially those concerned with the effects of adult acne and the visible signs of aging. How is SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF different from SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF? While Skinceuticals Phloretin CF is also suitable for use by those with normal, combination or oily skin, Phloretin CF has a more significant focus on improving the appearance of skin discolouration. Skinceuticals Silymarin CF differs also in that it has a focus on refining the surface of the skin and reducing oil oxidation which makes it more suitable for those with concerns around blemishes or adult acne. How do I use SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF? After cleansing and toning in the morning, apply 4-5 drops to a dry face, neck and chest. Follow with the rest of your regimen. We would recommend always using a broad spectrum SPF during the day, especially when looking to combat pigmentation or uneven skin tone, or when concerned with the signs of visible ageing as caused by environmental aggressors.