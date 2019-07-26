SkinCeuticals

Skinceuticals Sheer Mineral Uv Defense Spf 50 50ml

£37.00

At Look Fantastic

Protect your complexion from harmful rays with the water-resistant Sheer Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 from world-renowned leader in advanced science-based skincare, SkinCeuticals; a powerful broad-spectrum mattifying sunscreen that provides a high UVB and UVA protection. Evenly spreading on to skin, the quick-drying silky fluid is ideal for all skin types (including oily and sensitive skin) and is formulated with 100% mineral filters. Free from chemical-filters and parabens.