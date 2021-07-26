SkinCeuticals

Skinceuticals Retexturing Activator

Retexturing Activator is a revolutionary replenishing and resurfacing serum that helps reinforce the skin’s barrier for healthier, more radiant skin. Using patented technology, this unique serum is highly effective in promoting proper exfoliation while optimizing the skin’s amino acid supply to reinforce the external barrier. Formulated in an efficient oil-free delivery system suitable for all skin types to replenish and exfoliate skin for noticeably soft, smooth skin texture. This oil-free serum has the resurfacing power of daily 20% glycolic acid treatment.