SkinCeuticals

Skinceuticals Equalizing Toner

$61.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Optimal for combination or oily skin, Equalizing Toner helps balance, refresh, and restore the skins protective pH mantle while removing residue. Hydroxy acids help exfoliate dead skin cells while botanical extracts such as witch hazel, rosemary, aloe and chamomile soften, soothe, and tone the skin. This fragrance-free and oil-free toner contain anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Features and benefits of the Skinceuticals Equalizing Toner include: Hydroxy acids gently exfoliate dead skin cells Helps restore the skin's protective pH mantle Smoothes skin texture Removes excess oil Anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory Ideal for combination or oily skin 200ml How much Skinceuticals Equalizing Toner do I use per application? How often should I use Skinceuticals Equalizing Toner? Skinceuticals products are incredibly high quality, and so are highly potent. You don't need to use a lot to achieve maximum efficacy, and overdosing will result in wastage of your favourite products! The recommended dose per use of Skinceuticals Equalizing Toner is a 5c coin amount. This means you should get 100 applications. Use twice a day. Following these dosage instructions should ensure your product lasts for the intended 14 weeks.