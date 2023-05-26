SkinCeuticals

Skinceuticals A.g.e. Interrupter Advanced

$274.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Experience the New and Improved formula of the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter, now Advanced. The SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter is a corrective anti-wrinkle cream that aims to correct and defend against visible signs of ageing. Formulated with a combination of anti-ageing ingredients, this breakthrough cream can smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, helping to address glycation, the process known to visibly age skin, while delivering 24-hours of hydration. How does the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced work? The main cause of visible signs of ageing is a process known as ‘glycation’, which occurs when excess glucose molecules bind to collagen and elastin fibres, prompting skin wrinkling. The A.G.E. Interrupter is a potent corrective treatment that’s backed by 15+ years of glycation research and expertise, containing ingredients that are clinically proven to smooth the appearance of visible lines and wrinkles while addressing glycation. What are the key features and benefits of the SkinCeuticals AGE Interrupter Advanced? Smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Targets an extended range of visible lines such as forehead wrinkles, nasolabial folds, marionette wrinkles, glabellar wrinkles, and crow’s feet Helps address the complete multi-phase glycation process known to visibly age skin Restores skin’s firmness and elasticity Enhances skin’s radiance Delivers 24-hour hydration in a rich, satin, cream texture Comforts dry, aging skin Free of parabens, drying alcohol, and dyes Suitable for all skin types What are the key ingredients of the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced? This next-generation anti-wrinkle cream is now formulated with 12.6% concentrated Proxylane (20% more), wild fruit flavonoid blend, and new glycyrrhetinic acid. This advanced technology helps improve the appearance of wrinkling, helps restore the skin's firmness, and enhances the skin's radiance. *Due to the formula's high levels of flavonoids, this cream's colour may vary but will remain effective. How much SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter do I use per application? How often should I use SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter? SkinCeuticals products are incredibly high quality, and so are highly potent. You don't need to use a lot to achieve maximum efficacy, and overdosing will result in wastage of your favourite products! The recommended dose per use of Skinceuticals A.G.E. Interrupter is a 5c coin amount. This means you should get 48 applications. Use once a day. Following these dosage instructions should ensure your product lasts for the intended 7 weeks.