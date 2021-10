Cooluli

Skincare Mini Fridge

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

CONVENIENT + LIGHTWEIGHT: The Cooluli Classic 4-liter thermo-electric cooler/warmer mini fridge sports a matte finish and a modern profile that’s perfectly portable. This unit measures: 7.25" W x 10.25" D x 10.75" H and weighs 4 lbs. The Inner dimensions are 5.3" L x 5.7" D x 8.3" H