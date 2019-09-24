Skincare For Makeup Lovers - Instant Dewy Glow Set
$56.00
At Sephora
Inspired by geisha—the original makeup lovers—this set offers three skincare essentials, made from pure Japanese ingredients, to give your skin a dewy glow.
A fine spray of Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, packed with 20 percent botanical oils and humectants, gives skin a boost of hydration and a dewy glow. Use it before makeup to prep skin or after makeup to refresh anytime, anywhere.
Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil is a lightweight, antioxidant-rich makeup remover and cleanser. Made of camellia and rice bran oils, it melts away impurities, and even waterproof eye makeup, leaving behind silky skin with no oily residue.
Reveal an instant and lasting glow with Violet-C Radiance Mask. This creamy, anti-aging mask is packed with brightening Japanese beautyberry, two types of vitamin C, and smoothing AHAs from seven fruits.