Skinbetter

Skinbetter Interfuse Treatment Cream Eye

$115.00

InterFuse™ Treatment Cream EYE, a revolutionary comprehensive eye cream, is formulated with a cocktail of potent ingredients to recharge the delicate under eye area! At the heart of the formula is InterFuse™ patented technology, a revolutionary transport system masterfully developed to deliver large sized skincare ingredients faster, deeper and with pinpoint precision. This ingenious formula slips onto the skin without a trace to diminish the appearance of crow's feet, puffiness, dehydration, firmness, bags and under-eye darkness. When applied twice daily and used in conjunction with Intensive Treatment LINES, results are amplified to reveal fresher, more youthful looking skin. Benefits: Revolutionary InterFuse™ patented technology drives a cutting edge blend of messenger peptides to nourish the skin. A neuro-calming peptide relaxes the appearance of crow's feet almost immediately. Vitamin C, from the Australian kakadu plum, provides antioxidant and skin brightening benefits. This superfruit contains the world's richest source of Vitamin C, with up to 100x the pure Vitamin C content of an orange. Under eye puffiness is relieved through a decongesting blend of caffeine and a highly specialized yeast derivative. A lavish blend of humectants and moisturizers helps diminish dryness and lock in moisture. Ingredients: Aqua/Water, Caprylyl Methicone, Glycerin, Jojoba Esters, Niacinamide, PEG-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Alcohol Denat., Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Caffeine, s-Mu-conotoxin CnIIIC Acetate, Copper Lysinate/Prolinate, Hydrolyzed Lupine Protein, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Methylglucoside Phosphate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Arginine, Glycine, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Carbomer, Hexylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol.