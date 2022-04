Garnier

Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover

$10.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover gently cleanses skin, removes makeup and refreshes skin all in 1 step. Benefits Garnier micellar water and makeup remover cleanses, removes makeup and refreshes skin Micellar water is paraben-free, fragrance-free, sulfate-free and silicone-free This Garnier micellar water can be used to remove eye makeup No-rinse makeup remover cleanses skin No harsh rubbing Features Oil-free, Paraben-free, Silicone-free, Sulfate-free