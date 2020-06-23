SkinAct

Skinact Electric Lotion Bottle Warmer With Adjustable Temperature

$70.00

At SkinAct

Electric Lotion Bottle Warmer With Adjustable Temperature, Holds 2 Bottles, Stainless Case (Plastic Bottles are NOT included) Industrial heating control and heating coil. 100 watts. 60Hz Adjustable Temperature operating temperature of 0°C to 85°C (+/- 5°) Use with ultrasound gels, massage oils and lotions for comfort. can fit 2" inch size bottle on both size ******ship first week of July******