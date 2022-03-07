Syndical Chamber

Tripple-strappy neckline design with adjustable cord straps for perfect breast-placement. Personalized product developed to your exact measurements in studio. Lenght is midi. Outside is Poliamide, linning is a mixture or elastane and viscose and strap cords are nylon. All fabric production and textile printed-sublimation are developed in Catalunya, Spain. Each cutting and dressmaking is made in studio in Barcelona. Sublimation colouring doesnt need ink neither water to be produced. There is no material or chemical residue from this technique, only energetic cost. Since is all developed in the same area in Spain, our Carbon footprint due to transport is minimum. The stretching rate of our mesh is more than 50%. Meaning garments are developed 1inch smaller than your actual measurements in order to achieve a second skin fitting effect, still keeping comfortable and adaptable. No see-through at all. Recomended cold machine wash, short programme, garment turn inside-out, and possibly put into a pillow cover in order to not get the straps stuck in any holes by the mechanism.