Skin Virtue Pure Eye Radiance Cream

At Adore Beauty

If eyes are the windows to the soul, give your peepers a perk-up and put the pep back in their step with Skin Virtue Pure Eye Radiance Cream. With a lush texture and an ingredients list that your dermatologist would be proud of, it’s the ultimate one-stop-shop for brighter eyes, less visible bags and reduced fine lines and wrinkles. Boo ya. What are the benefits of Skin Virtue Pure Eye Radiance Cream? Reduces the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness under the eye Deeply nourishing and helps to firm the look of skin. Supports stem cell longevity Stimulates fibroblast metabolism Features a topical alternative to Botulinum Toxin Helps to protect the skin against oxidative agents. Non-comedogenic. Airless pump keeps product potent to the very last drop. Who is Skin Virtue Pure Eye Radiance Cream suitable for? Suitable for all skin types, and skin aged 20+ You are looking for an eye cream to tackle early or first signs of ageing, or you have a more mature skin type but are heavily concerned with puffiness and dark circles. You’re looking to tackle that darkness/puffiness, but also fine lines and wrinkles and want to neutralise harmful free radicals that contribute to premature ageing. What are the hero ingredients in Skin Virtue Pure Eye Radiance Cream? Ginkgo Extract - a powerful antioxidant that smoothes and soothes to reduce the look of bags under the eyes. Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 Argireline - a peptide to restore a youthful look to under eye skin. Malus Domestica Cell Culture Extract (in liposomes) - an anti ageing ingredient to improve the appearance of skin. Panthenol (Vitamin B5) - an excellent humectant to hydrate without adding weight. Vitamin A - a skin restoring and regenerating antioxidant Vitamin E - An emollient humectant that soothes and provides antioxidant support. Caffeine - A microcirculation stimulator for brighter under eyes, and to reduce the appearance of puffiness. Ubiquinone CoEnzyme Q10 - A powerful antioxidant to help prevent premature ageing from environmental aggressors. Sweet Almond Oil, Shea Butter, Sesame Oil and Carrot Oil - botanical extracts that offer emollient hydration, while also soothing, nourishing and replenishing skin How do I use Skin Virtue Pure Eye Radiance Cream? AM and/or PM, apply to the eye contour area and gently tap with fingertips until completely absorbed. The colour is natural because the product contains a raw material of natural origin. Some changes in colour may occur; this does not modify the properties of the products.