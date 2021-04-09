Beautycounter

Skin Twin Creamy Concealer

All day clean buildable coverage. Complexion-loving knotgrass extract. Skin so good, you’ll do a double take. Oh-so-creamy and buildable, Skin Twin Creamy Concealer works double time to deliver instant results and better-looking skin over time. It immediately diffuses imperfections and reduces signs of fatigue for a brighter-looking complexion, while powerhouse ingredients like knotgrass extract are known to help improve the look of skin over time for a firmer, smoother appearance. This is undetectable coverage with skin-care benefits. 100% of users agreed*: Immediately conceals the appearance of undereye circles, dark spots, and imperfections Skin instantly looks smooth and perfected with an all-day weightless feel Will not crease or settle into fine lines Complexion looks perfected all day After just 4 weeks**: 97% of users agreed: Reduces the visible appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Undereye skin is brighter and smoother *Based on a 33-subject consumer perception study immediately after use and after 8-hours of wear. **Based on a 33-subject consumer perception study after 4 weeks of use. Benefits: Second-skin wear: undetectably conceals and seamlessly blends for a weightless, breathable, natural finish. Buildable coverage: provides color-true medium-to-full coverage, courtesy of superfruit avocado butter-coated pigments. Skin-care benefits: botanical knotgrass extract is known to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and boost skin smoothness. Fragrance Free Featured Ingredients: Knotgrass extract: a botanical ingredient known for reducing the appearance of fine lines and revealing smoother, firmer-looking skin. Superfruit avocado butter-coated pigments: specially coated with fatty acid-rich avocado butter, these color-true pigments melt seamlessly into skin with a silky, rich feel and coverage that appears undetectable. Beyond Clean: Safer Ingredients: no mineral oils, no cyclic silicones, and no synthetic film formers—which may be linked to harmful effects to human health. Stringent Screening & Safety Testing: each batch is tested for heavy metals to ensure it meets our strict safety standards. We are highly selective when it comes to pigments; out of the 65 cosmetic colorants allowed in the US, Beautycounter prohibits the vast majority—currently only using 18 colorants in our color cosmetics. Formulated with responsibly sourced palm.