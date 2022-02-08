Keys Soulcare

Skin Transformation Cream

$30.00

Details Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream hydrates, plumps and nourishes - all while purifying and centering the spirit. Benefits Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist A hydrating face cream that helps reveal plumped and radiant-looking skin Improves tone and texture Calms and purifies the skin Provides long-lasting hydration Clean and cruelty-free AFFIRMATION: I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change Key Ingredients Backuchiol: A plant-based alternative to retinol. An antioxidant-rich exfoliator that helps improve the look of tone and texture Malachite: Hailed by the ancient Egyptians as the stone of transformation, malachite has been used for thousands of years to cleanse, purify and calm the spirit as well as the skin Hyaluronic Acid: Attracts moisture from the atmosphere to help skin appear more supple, plump and smooth Ceramides: Help replenish the skin's natural lipid barrier to provide lasting hydration and protection against the visible effects of environmental aggressors and pollution Formulated Without Parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, toluene, coal tar, lead, mercury, acrylamide, hydroquinone, and over 1,600 other ingredients from the EU Cosmetics Regulation's list of prohibited substances