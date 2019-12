Prtty Peaushun

Skin Tight Body Lotion

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

This skin-tightening, light-reflecting, paraben-free body lotion will get you glow ready overnight—no tan required—in a carry-on approved package. 3 fl oz tinted lotion All Natural, vegan, certified gluten-free, toxin-free, paraben-free, dimethicone-free, cruelty-free Approved by PETA and certified by Green America