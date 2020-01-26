Versed

Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream

Enriched with antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients like algae extract (an age-defying plant packed with vitamins, peptides, and protein), vitamin E (a skin-conditioning free radical fighter), and squalane (an ingredient that hydrates and replenishes the moisture your skin once had), this rich moisture cream keeps skin nourished and hydrated while fending off signs of aging. The smooth, creamy moisturizer is rich but not greasy. Oilier skin types can still use this moisturizer as a night cream or as their heavier wintertime moisturizer. Drier skin will soak it up AM and PM. For a lifted boost, gently massage the product in circular motions, moving up and out from the center of your face.