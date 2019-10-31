Mented Cosmetics

Skin Silk Loose Setting Powder Duos

Designed to smooth the skin, the Skin Silk Loose Setting Powder offers shine control, is non-cakey and produces a natural finish. Our high-performance formula includes Vitamin C to brighten the appearance of the skin, and the ultra-fine powder glides on easily and will keep your makeup in place all day. This vegan-friendly brush made using synthetic fibers, provides a light layer of product and blends seamlessly, for a natural skin-like look. Use our Skin Silk Guide to find your perfect shade.