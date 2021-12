Bioeffect

Skin Saviours Skincare Set

£130.00 £110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bioeffect

Save your skin from dehydration and other signs of ageing with this exclusive luxury skincare set. Featuring the award-winning bestseller, EGF Serum, as well two Imprinting Hydrogel Masks – together they will leave skin looking smooth, plump, and hydrated. Also included is a limited-edition luxury serum case in silver.