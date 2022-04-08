Balmonds

Skin Salvation 30ml

£7.99

100% natural - zero fragrances, synthetics, or paraffin Dermatologist-approved for sensitive skin Lock in moisture with protective beeswax Supports the healthy function of your skin barrier Our award-winning, all-natural moisturising balm was originally created as an intensive emollient for highly sensitive skin. Its gentle formulation reduces the risk of irritation, and nourishes depleted skin with essential nutrients. Treat eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and dry or sore skin.