Barber Pro

Skin Revival Kit

$16.00

The Barber Pro Skin Revival Kit contains everything you’ll need for a fresh looking, clearer appearance. The four products contain nourishing ingredients such as Activated Charcoal to purify the complexion while Collagen brightens and rehydrates the skin.Free from parabens, mineral oils, lanolin and petroleum.Dermatologically tested. Not tested on animals.The Set Contains:Gentlemen’s Sheet Mask (23g)An anti-aging facial treatment that sits closely on the contours of the face and transforms skin in just 20 minutes. Soaked in Marine Collagen and an array of key vitamins, herbs and botanicals, the innovative mask is able to visibly improve skin tone, while ensuring the complexion is supple and firm. A dose of Green Tea extract offers antioxidant and antibacterial properties, which target problematic skin. This reduces excess oil and areas of redness, alongside shielding skin from damaging environmental aggressors.Under Eye Mask (20ml)Awaken the delicate eye area with the anti-aging, under-eye patches that target and eliminate signs of aging. The hydrogel patches are rich in Activated Charcoal, Volcanic Ash and Marine-based Collagen, which work in synergy to deliver an array of skincare benefits. The intensive treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, while reviving a fatigued and puffy eye contour. The soothing and calming treatment hydrates and nourishes skin in just fifteen to twenty minutes, leaving eyes energized and youthful.Foaming Mask (3.5g)A self-foaming mask that rids skin of dirt, oil and impurities. Sitting closely to the contours of the lower face, the face mask is effortless to use. Simply apply to skin and the sheet will bubble to create a micro-massage for the visage. Soaked in Activated Charcoal and an AHA Complex, the cleansing mask detoxifies the complexion, which is ideal for refining pores and reducing excess oil on acne-prone skin. The treatment works in just 10 minutes, peeling away to reveal clarified skin that is visibly firm, refreshed and clear.Face Putty Peel-Off Mask (7g)A rejuvenating face mask that provides a deep and thorough cleanse. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin types, the treatment rebalances oily zones, while detoxifying skin. Utilizing activated Charcoal, the treatment draws impurities from skin, alongside loosening and eliminating blackheads. The mask transforms skin in just 10 minutes; simply peel away and reveal a refreshed visage that is visibly clear, bright and healthy.