StriVectin

Skin Reset 4-week Intensive Rejuvenation System

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Strivectin

WHAT IT DOES WEEK 1: rebuild by restoring optimal, lasting hydration WEEK 2: boost skin to improve elasticity & visibly relax fine lines and wrinkles WEEK 3: balance skin for a radiant, even-toned complexion WEEK 4: restore resiliency & improve the look of sagging skin & deep wrinkles At the end of 4 weeks 97% showed measurable improvement in elasticity and firmness* *Instrumentation testing OUR TAKE Skin Reset is like a juice cleanse for your skin, designed to reset, rejuvenate and get skin back on track. Use Skin Reset when prepping for a big event, experiencing hormonal fluctuations, seasonal changes are affecting your skin, or you simply want your skin to look its healthy, glowing best.