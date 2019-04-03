First Aid Beauty

Perfect for those with oily/combination or problematic skin, the First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask is a peel-off mask that works to detoxify the skin, draw out impurities and combat clogged pores and pigmentation. Delivering results akin to a two hour professional facial, the powerful face mask combines red clay with rosemary leaf oil to absorb impurities, tighten pores and regulate excess sebum. Simply apply, allow to dry and peel away to reveal a smoother, more even complexion with reduced pigmentation from old spots and pimples. - K.N. *Free from parabens, harsh chemicals and colourants. Safe for sensitive skin.