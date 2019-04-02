First Aid Beauty

Skin Rescue Anti-breakout Charcoal Cleanser

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Keep breakouts at bay with First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Anti-Breakout Charcoal Cleanser; a daily medicated formula that works to promote a clearer, brighter complexion. Fortified with Active Charcoal and Maximum Strength (2%) Salicylic Acid, the cleanser effectively draws out toxins and impurities from below the skin's surface. Bentonite and Kaolin Clays decongest skin, whilst Yoghurt Extract and Probiotics eliminate acne-causing bacteria. Expect a smoother, more refined visage with a healthy glow. Suitable for sensitive skin. Allergy tested. Free from parabens, phthalates, sulphates, artificial colourants, mineral oil, lanolin, alcohol, gluten and petrolatum.