First Aid Beauty

Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads With White Clay

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Take control of your complexion with First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads with White Clay; a daily medicated treatment that utilises 2% Maximum Strength Salicylic Acid to promote brighter, clearer skin. Fortified with natural Kaolin Clay, the face pads effectively absorb sebum and impurities to decongest clogged pores and minimise breakouts. Soothing Tea Tree Oil and Willow Bark Extract work in tandem to improve skin tone and texture; they deliver exfoliating properties, whilst eliminating unwanted shine for a smoother, more refined complexion. Suitable for sensitive skin. Allergy tested. Non-comedogenic. Free from parabens, phthalates, sulphates, artificial colourants, mineral oil, lanolin, alcohol, gluten and petrolatum.