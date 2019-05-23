CeraVe

Skin Renewing Vitamin C Face Serum With Hyaluronic Acid

Developed with dermatologists, this unique formula - with 3 essential ceramides & 10% pure vitamin C - visibly brightens skin while helping to restore the protective skin barrier. Potent antioxidant L-Ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C) helps to even skin tone and continuously brighten while helping to defend against free radicals, providing antioxidant benefits. CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid is a gentle, lightweight formula that helps restore the protective skin barrier and improve skin hydration, leaving skin soft, radiant, and healthy-looking. Skin appears visibly brighter and even toned with improved texture.- with ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II - 10% Pure Vitamin C - Hyaluronic Acid- Vitamin B5How to use: 1. Apply face serum evenly to face and neck daily. Avoid eye area. If contact with eyes occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Store in a cool, dark place. 2. CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum can be used alone or layered under moisturizer.