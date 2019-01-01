Barber Pro

What it is: A pair of foil masks designed especially for the needs of men's skin.What it does: Skin Renewing Foil Mask is a hydrating and brightening foil sheet mask enriched with anti-aging collagen, which helps to renew skin cells and combat the signs of dull, tired skin. Within 20 minutes, your natural body temperature will radiate from your face and reflect against the foil. This process creates a warming sensation which helps to accelerate the penetration of ingredients into the skin.How to use: Cleanse skin with water. Remove the mask from the packaging, then unfold and place on your face, ensuring the foil appears on the outside of the mask. Wear for 20 minutes."/